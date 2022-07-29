Turkish Airlines’ online shopping store “Shop&Miles” is renewed

Operating as an online shopping store under the umbrella of Turkish Airlines since 2014, shopandmiles.com gained a new look both in terms of design and technology with the “New Shop&Miles” experience.

With its new design offering a privileged shopping experience, user friendly platform where Miles&Smiles members can redeem their Miles as they wish, is operating with service focused approach. Miles&Smiles members will be able to buy a coffee with their Miles or turn them into a delicious meal or use them for a multitude of products and gift cards.

Stating that Turkish Airlines aims to carry 75 million passengers this year as the biggest service exporter of Türkiye, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said; “Our online shopping store has been attracting great interest from our Miles&Smiles members since the first day we launched it. Now we have renewed our website both in terms of infrastructure and design in this new phase we named “New Shop&Miles Experience”. We have designed Shop&Miles, which we offer together with Türkiye’s most valuable brands, in a way that provides opportunities and advantages in the daily lives of our members. Our members will now be able to use their Miles in every part of their lives and benefit from the services of our country’s most popular national and international companies in their respective fields.”

Drawing attention with its design, shopandmiles.com website also collaborated with the most valuable brands with the leadership mantles in their sectors in Türkiye. Also, in order to increase the Mile redemption alternatives, many new brands are added to the platform as a Miles&Smiles program partner.