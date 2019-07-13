Radisson signs for first branded serviced apartments in Cyprus

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the first branded serviced apartments in Cyprus with the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments, Larnaca.

The property will become the third from the company in the city.

The new serviced apartments – signed as part of a master development agreement with Sunnyseeker Hotels and Quality Group – will reinforce the group’s position as the largest operator on the island, with four properties and more than 550 rooms in operation or under development.

The third-largest island in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is a major year-round destination for tourists and business travellers.

It is attracting a rapidly growing number of international visitors, and the city of Larnaca is a hugely popular location with its mixture of historic buildings and glittering shores.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are excited to bring the first branded serviced apartments to the beautiful island of Cyprus as part of our master development agreement with Quality Group and Sunnyseeker Hotels.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to leverage the renowned Radisson Blu brand in the city and offer an extended stay product.

“With few internationally branded hotels and properties in Cyprus, new arrivals like the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments, Larnaca will contribute to the island’s hospitality landscape while delivering great value to our stakeholders.”

The new property will feature 59 units – including one-bed, two-bed and studio apartments.

Savvas Kakos, chief executive of Quality Group, commented: “We are delighted to present to the public our latest addition to the hotel industry of our city – the Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments, Larnaca.

“Quality Group, with its partners SunnySeeker Hotels and Radisson Hotel Group, is challenging and changing the hotel industry of the island.”

The Radisson Blu Serviced Apartments, Larnaca will be situated in the heart of the city, just a few steps away from the existing Radisson Blu Hotel, Larnaca and within walking distance of the main harbour.