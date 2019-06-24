Abdul Aziz handed sales role with Sofitel the Palm

Sofitel the Palm Dubai has announced the selection of Shamia Abdul Aziz for the position of assistant director of marketing, PR and communications at the property.

Within the framework of her new role, Abdul Aziz will be responsible for developing all marketing and communications strategies, executing local and global marketing campaigns and continue to build a solid corporate brand.

With over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing in the fields of hospitality, airline, theme parks and attraction, events and exhibitions and real estate in Dubai, the Mauritius-born Abdul Aziz is perfect for the role.

She has gathered an extensive knowledge in destination marketing, tactical global consumer offers’ crafting, generating millions of dollars in revenue, preparing marketing collaterals, advertisements, contracts, partnership proposals, barter, and sponsorship agreements.

Having graduated from the University of Cambridge and the Emirates Aviation College, Abdul Aziz built an impressive career at a relatively young age, starting off with Air Mauritius, moving on to Virgin Atlantic Airways, Nakheel property developer, through to the Dubai World Trade Centre, where she successfully fulfilled sales and marketing assignments.

“My ultimate goal is to support the marketing, PR, and communications team and work hand-in-hand with all the stakeholders to anchor the five-star hotel’s brand value, promote marketing initiatives, further develop and grow the Sofitel market share in the region, and preserve its quality performance,” said Abdul Aziz about her new role which she takes great pride in.

“I aspire to establish a team-spirited environment in which marketing projects can be managed from inception to successful completion,” she added.

Sofitel the Palm Dubai is also considered the Middle East’s Leading Green Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

