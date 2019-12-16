Radisson signs first Reunion Island property

Radisson Hotel Group has signed Radisson Hotel Saint Denis in Reunion Island.

The group is now present in three of the four main Indian Ocean destination, with the latest property bringing the portfolio to seven hotels in operation and under development.

Saint Denis is the administrative capital of the French overseas region, located on the north end of Reunion Island.

Radisson’s newest hotel is located on the major axis, within walking distance from the main commercial and financial district.

It is ideally positioned in front of the Promenade, between the old town and the main highway, allowing easy access across the city.

The hotel has unrivalled access to Saint Denis Roland Garros International Airport, the main airport in the Reunion Island, less than 20 minutes away.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson provides a unique value proposition to both guest and owners in the full-service segment based on a compelling guest experience within an efficient real estate framework.

“We now enter our third Indian Ocean Island with the first upscale internationally branded hotel.

“We look forward to a mutually rewarding journey with our partners and thank them for their trust.”

Inside the hotel’s 124 upscale rooms and suites, guests will discover the renowned hospitality and modern amenities.

The hotel will feature five food and drink outlets, with cuisine suited to every taste at the all-day dining restaurant, the destination restaurant as well as the lobby café.

Owners of the hotel, Semir Soundardjee and Altaf Soundardjee of Aniva, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Radisson Hotel Group to bring Saint Denis’ first internationally branded hotel to the city.

“The hotel will undergo a complete transformation and will reopen its doors within 2020 with a leading hotel product, including an expansive meeting space and a trendy rooftop bar, further uplifting the area.

“We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with the group and together introducing the Scandinavian-inspired Radisson brand to the Indian Ocean Islands.”