Massey to lead sustainability at Kempinski Hotels

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Julia Massey to the role of vice president, global sustainability.

As part of the operational strategy team, Massey will be responsible for driving and developing a complete set of standards to instil sustainability across the company’s guest journey and operations.

Improving the sustainability performance of the company, as well as achieving an eco-label accreditation for existing activities in this field, will be core topics for her.

Massey brings 14-years of experience in consulting and management in the areas of sustainability and climate change to the role.

During this time, she consulted some of the world’s largest companies in the sector of gas supply and oil derivatives, in developing their sustainability strategies and communicating on sustainability activities.

She managed sustainability initiatives, reporting and audit in Austria’s largest oil and gas company - OMV.

She also managed environmental projects throughout south-east Asia, financed by large European investment funds.

Massey holds a MSc in environmental sciences and policy from the Central European University.

Apart from her native Russian language, she also speaks English, Italian and Hungarian.