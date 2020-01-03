Two new Hyatt hotels open in Manchester

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of the 212-room Hyatt Regency Manchester and 116-room Hyatt House Manchester.

Both are located in the city’s landmark building, the Lume.

The openings represent a significant milestone for Hyatt’s brand growth in the UK, and the debut of Hyatt’s extended stay segment, the Hyatt House brand.

Hyatt Regency Manchester offers empathetic service that anticipates the needs of guests and event planners to ensure they have a seamless and personalised experience.

The hotel will stay true to the brand promise of making travel free from stress by providing guests everything they need under one roof.

Hyatt House Manchester is designed to make guests feel at home, offering residents spacious, apartment-style living paired with amenities that help them maintain work and personal routines while on the road.

Situated in the Innovation District on the Oxford Road Corridor, both hotels are close to Manchester’s major transportation hubs and provide easy access to major attractions such as the Manchester Museum, the Whitworth Art Gallery and the world-famous football stadiums of Manchester United and Manchester City.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the first Hyatt hotels in Manchester – one of the UK’s most multicultural cities and a hub for innovative start-ups,” said Assumpta McDonald, general manager of Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House Manchester.

“A city popular for leisure and business travellers, Manchester and its growing commercial centre is an ideal destination for having two brands within one building. Located in close proximity to the University, the city centre and a number of tourist attractions, we believe that both hotels will attract business and leisure travellers alike.”

Hyatt Regency Manchester offers 212 contemporary guestrooms and suites, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with city views.

For travellers looking for an extended stay, Hyatt House Manchester offers 116 studios and one-bedroom suites, all featuring fully equipped kitchens, free wi-fi and stylish living and working spaces.