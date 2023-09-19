Radisson Hotel Group Unveils Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the much-anticipated re-opening of the Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi post comprehensive renovations. Positioned as a gateway to the city’s bustling business and vibrant entertainment hubs, this exquisite hotel is located amidst verdant greenery and enjoys proximity to major corporate parks. The hotel is easy to reach from Pune International Airport, Pune railway, and bus stations. It also has ample parking space for those traveling by car.

Boasting its strategic location, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi further offers proximity to notable landmarks such as Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Shaniwar Wada, Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, and Aga Khan Palace.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to the re-imagined Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi. The hotel’s strategic location in the heart of Hinjawadi, coupled with its modern amenities and dining options, makes it a preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers. This reopening marks an exciting chapter in our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences. We look forward to offering our guests a memorable stay that embodies the hallmark warmth of Radisson Blu.” - Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The 152-room Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi offers spacious rooms under multiple categories with cityscape or hillside views through stylish floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests can also choose from a variety of cuisines through the hotel’s convenient round-the-clock in-room dining. For those seeking event spaces, the hotel’s 17,000+ sq. ft. meeting area features indoor and open-air venues, perfect for hosting a wide range of occasions.

Elevating modern comfort, convenience, and amenities, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi welcomes guests to indulge in an enriching F&B experience. Café Blu provides a relaxing ambiance and serves Indian, Western, and Asian cuisine. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the city paired with a selection of handcrafted concoctions and a delicious menu at 5IVE – The Sky Bar. The Dragonfly Kitchen & Bar is the hotel’s Asian fine-dining space with cuisine from Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, China, and Malaysia on the menu.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Radisson Hotel Group and unveil the incredible Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi to the world. This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences.”, said Vaarun Albuquerque, Executive Director of Alcon Victor Group.

Alcon Victor Group is an established name in the real estate and hospitality landscape and has been a beacon of innovation, excellence, and integrity since its inception. With a rich history spanning over five decades, Alcon Victor Group has made an indelible mark across diverse industries, including Construction, Real Estate, Travel, and tourism, hospitality, and healthcare.

Sunaina Sharma Manerker, General Manager, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi said, “We are delighted to announce the much-awaited re-opening of Radisson Blu Pune, Hinjawadi. Our hotel combines modern comforts, great hospitality, and a strategic location. We look forward to welcoming guests back for a fantastic experience.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 150 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 65+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.