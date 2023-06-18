Radisson Hotel Group opens first serviced apartments offering in Switzerland

Radisson Hotel & Suites Zurich, the largest hotel in the greater Zurich region with 447 rooms and serviced apartments, has opened its doors to long-stay guests and short-term visitors alike, giving guests an exciting new stay option while staying in Zurich. This exciting offering marks the debut of Radisson Hotel Group’s first serviced apartments offering in Switzerland.

Zurich is Switzerland’s largest city offering a unique blend of cultural wonders and hidden gems for travelers. Beyond the renowned attractions like the Old Town, the Bahnhofstrasse shopping district and Lake Zurich, visitors can venture off the beaten path to discover intriguing treasures, such as the surreal Cabaret Voltaire, the birthplace of Dadaism, or the exhibits at the Museum of Design. For a culinary adventure, the vibrant Im Viadukt market beckons with its delights and unique flavors.

The new Radisson Hotel & Suites Zurich is located in the Glattpark district of Opfikon, a new development in the Zurich metropolitan area. Located between Messe Zürich and the airport, the area offers convenient connections to the city center and is ideal for ideal for long-stay guests working for companies in the vicinity as well as for leisure guests exploring Zurich.

Radisson Hotel & Suites Zurich offers 104 hotel rooms as well as 343 fully furnished serviced apartments with kitchenettes complete with glass-ceramic cooktops, dishwashers, kettle, and modern kitchen amenities. Apartments range from 21 to 48 m2 in size, while ground-floor studio suites enjoy terrace space to unwind in the relaxing courtyard area. All rooms and apartments are equipped with desks, flat-screen TVs, irons, in-room safes, air-conditioning, and free Wi-Fi.

Dining options at Radisson Hotel & Suites Zurich include Luigia restaurant specializing in authentic Italian cuisine in the green courtyard, as well as a bar and roof terrace open in the summer. Guests also have access to a fitness area that is open 24/7, and laundry rooms on every floor with washers and dryers.

Ronald Terzer, General Manager of Radisson Hotel & Suites Zurich, comments: “Whether guests choose our fully equipped apartments or one of the comfortable hotel rooms, we’re thrilled to welcome them in Radisson style No matter the reason for their visit, our goal is to provide a ‘home away from home’ experience with our Yes I Can spirit. Our team is dedicated to serving guests with enthusiasm to ensure they have a delightful stay.”

Radisson offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. Radisson hotels can be found in suburban and city settings, near airports and leisure destinations. In Switzerland, the brand debuted in 2019 with Radisson Hotel Zurich Airport in Rümlang.