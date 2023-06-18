Minor Hotels Announces Upcoming Anantara in Trojena, NEOM

Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces the expansion of its luxury Anantara brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with its upcoming debut in Trojena, the unique year-round mountain destination in NEOM.

Situated at the heart of NEOM, 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, and with a high elevation up to 2,600 metres, Trojena will be home to the Gulf’s first outdoor ski resort, staging world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural festivals. With its central location, mountain landscape and surrounded by nature, Trojena will redefine luxury living and travel offerings as a global sanctuary of well-being. Like the rest of NEOM, Trojena will be powered by renewable energy while sustainably protecting the region’s rich cultural and environmental heritage.

The new 270-key Anantara resort will offer a selection of guest rooms and suites, including some with private pools, and all with spectacular lake or mountain views. Dining options will include two specialty restaurants, an all-day dining restaurant with a show kitchen, a café and high tea lounge, in addition to a rooftop majlis café.

Curating personal travel experiences for discerning travellers with a wide scope of interests, the property will be home to a multitude of facilities. These include an Anantara Spa with separate male and female wet areas and treatment rooms plus multiple hammams, a fitness centre, a spectacular infinity pool with mountain and lake views, a star gazing deck, an outdoor cinema, kids and teens clubs, and a sports and activity pavilion with a wide range of activities including padel tennis, camel and horse riding, and guided walks around the lake and mountain area. It will also be accessible via helicopter, with its own on-site helipad, while meeting and events spaces will attract corporate and special events.

The Anantara resort will be located in the Water Village, part of the Valley Cluster of Trojena. Currently under development, The Valley is an aspirational Trojena district which will be home to three developments with a 2.8 kilometre long man-made fresh-water lake at its heart. The Water Village will deliver exclusive residential, hospitality, and commercial experiences and will house many retail and dining opportunities in what will be an exclusive and extravagant resort-living destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, commented, “We are thrilled to announce that a luxury Anantara property will soon be under development in the incredibly exciting new destination of Trojena, part of NEOM. Trojena is the perfect location for Anantara to bring its heartfelt hospitality and trademark take on authentic, indigenous luxury and we look forward to working with the team at NEOM to bring this new property to fruition within this aspirational new destination.”

“Trojena redefines the understanding of year-long ultra-luxury hospitality and mountain tourism. With the addition of the Anantara in our iconic Water Village, we will be elevating the travel experience for discerning guests. The Anantara will serve as a luxurious sanctuary along the edge of Trojena’s new lake, situated in a region that will offer the Gulf’s first outdoor ski resort and where world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural festivals will be staged,” said Philip Gullett, Executive Director and Region Head at Trojena.”

Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Development, said, Anantara has become synonymous with striking a harmonious balance between luxury and nature to offer guests a truly remarkable and indigenous experience. In parallel, they have been instrumental in successfully positioning and developing many new aspiring destinations around the world. We look forward to collaborating with Minor Hotels and Trojena on this new and exciting journey as one team.”

Trojena is planned to complete and welcome visitors and new residents in late 2026 and will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029. The destination is accessible via NEOM International Airport, where travelers can connect with key regional and international cities. In the future it will also be linked to NEOM’s high-speed rail network.