Radisson eyes Mideast portfolio of 150 hotels by 2030

Radisson Hotel Group announced at this year’s Arabian Travel Market that it is looking to grow its portfolio to reach 150 properties in operation and under development in the Middle East by 2030.

The Group, which currently operates 52 hotels and resorts in the Middle East, is on track to achieve Net Zero and aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 100% by 2050.

With its nine distinctive hotel brands, the Group has been making waves across crucial feeder markets in the Middle East, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic markets in the region for the Group as it plans on opening seven properties across the Kingdom in 2023. As religious tourism continues to boom, Radisson Hotel Group is planning two new hotels in the Holy City of Makkah set to open in 2023 – the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thaker City East Tower and the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thaker City West Tower.

In 2023, the Group is further expanding its footprint in the lively capital with the Radisson Blu Al Sahafa Riyadh as well as the Radisson Blu Resort Al Khobar Azizizya in Al Khobar. In addition to the opening of Radisson Beach Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the two upcoming resorts will further complement the Groups’ diverse portfolio across the region..

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer of Radisson Hotel Group in the Middle East, and Africa (MEA) commented: “ATM presents an excellent opportunity for us to connect with industry peers and reveal our latest expansion plans and updates. The region’s travel and hospitality industry is booming. We expect to see exponential growth in countries such as KSA and UAE, and are excited to be part of this growing market. We remain committed in providing exceptional service and experiences to our guests, while offering diverse investment opportunities to our partners in the region.”

In line with its vision to achieve Net Zero by 2050, the Group has reduced its carbon footprint by 30% in the last decade. Additionally, starting February 2023, all meetings or events held at Radisson Hotel Group’s properties worldwide will be 100% carbon neutral. The Group has also made it easier for guests to travel and meet responsibly by rolling out EV charging infrastructure in EMEA and India, making for the only hotel company in the list of top 100 Companies in Sustainability that has been featured in the Sustainability Magazine.

This recognition is a testament to the Group’s commitment to ESG and ethical excellence. Recently, Radisson Hotel Group has also signed the Vision for Nature Positive Tourism, which aims to protect biodiversity and convening the industry in leading strategies. Making substantial strides to influence change, Radisson Hotel Group is a proud partner of the WTTC Global Hotel Sustainability Basics and Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality initiatives.

Most recently, the Group has successfully launched the next phase of its comprehensive digital transformation with the introduction of a successful customer-first and innovative digital strategy. Radisson Hotel Group is one of the first hotel groups offering guests immersive and localised experiences including providing online journeys in 29 languages, personalised for more than 60 regions; whilst some hotels including The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa in Manama, Bahrain and the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Waterfront in the Middle East have already rolled out the curated experience driving increased customer engagement and booking conversions.

“We are deeply committed to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint, and we are proud of the progress we have made so far. We will continue to strive for a zero-emission environment and promote sustainable practices throughout our operations in all our properties. We believe that by engaging with industry partners and guests, we can work together to drive sustainable tourism and make a positive impact on the planet,” concluded Cordon.

To provide guests with the ultimate experience, the Group has also unveiled its new Radisson Rewards loyalty programme, which offers valuable and exclusive benefits faster by unlocking a host of VIP perks such as complimentary upgrades, F&B discounts, and more. Members will also have the option to make their hotel stays carbon neutral to offset the carbon footprint reliably and seamlessly.

Source – TradeArabia News Service