Tourism 365 unveils diverse offerings at ATM

Tourism 365, the tourism development company, part of Adnec Group, is showcasing its diverse range of travel products and services at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

Tourism 365 has participated with its subsidiaries including Capital Experience, Capital Travel, Capital Holidays, Capital Drive and Etihad Holidays for the tourism event running until May 4.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC, about Tourism 365’s participation, said: “We are thrilled to have Tourism 365 and to be able to showcase the company’s diverse and exceptional travel and tourism offerings. Tourism 365 will be showcasing its various brands - Capital Experience, Capital Travel, Capital Holidays, Etihad Holidays, and Capital Drive – which are dedicated to delivering unparalleled, sustainable, and high-quality travel experiences that cater to our clients’ specific needs. The team are looking forward to connecting with other industry professionals and potential partners at the exhibition.”

Commenting on Tourism 365’s participation at ATM 2023, Roula Jouny, CEO of Tourism 365, said: “We are excited to be participating at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this year, and we look forward to showcasing our latest developments and offerings. We are proud to have made significant progress in expanding our reach and services, including launching new destinations and services, expanding our charter flight operations, and establishing new partnerships.”

Tourism 365 will launch a new charter operation to Abu Dhabi International Airport from various airports in Germany and France, connecting more cities to Abu Dhabi, and generating incremental business by increasing the number of visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE as of Winter season 2023-2024.

Capital Experience UAE offers unforgettable experiences tailored to your needs, with exclusive access to the region’s most breath-taking sights. Capital Experience, is the leading DMC in Abu Dhabi, with extensive experience in handling leisure groups and strong connections to European tour operators. Capital Experience offers daily charter flights from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Kirgizstan.

The company is expanding its reach to Ras Al Khaimah and will also begin operations of Capital Oasis; the newly launched desert camp under Capital Experience offers an ultimate luxury desert experience to guests and groups alike and will launch an overnight desert experience in the winter season.

Capital Experience Jordan offers tailor-made travel options and exclusive access to the country’s most breath-taking sights, with the added convenience of being a ground handler for cruise liners in Aqaba, providing excursion roundtrips to cruise passengers.

Capital Travel in partnership with Morafiq has opened its second Abu Dhabi City Check-In facility at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre where passengers traveling on Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air, and Egypt Air from Abu Dhabi International Airport can check in for their flights and receive their boarding pass from 4 to 24 hours prior to their flight departure.

Another partnership has been signed with the award-winning airline Qatar Airways and Cruise Masters, the leading cruise agency in the Middle East where Capital Travel has been appointed as a preferred partner to promote and sell QCruise products in the UAE. QCruise, the fly and cruise combination, is a product enhancement in Capital Travel’s ongoing efforts in developing and promoting its outbound cruise holiday vertical.

Etihad Holidays UAE is expanding the inbound business from various markets with a special focus on establishing a strong sales network in the GCC source markets to promote Abu Dhabi and Dubai in addition to launching a new technology for dynamic Tour Operator business to promote outbound holiday packages from Abu Dhabi to the World on Etihad Airways Network.

Etihad Holidays Europe has successfully established its Tour Operator in Europe with a Head Office in Munich, Germany. The ultimate holiday packages provided are now fully bookable on the B2B and B2C channels to Abu Dhabi and other Emirates destinations and soon to Indian Ocean and Asia. Etihad Holidays has relaunched its brand’s presence in the UK with a new technology starting May 2023 to promote holiday packages on both B2B and B2C platforms from London and Manchester with Etihad Airways to UAE and beyond in the Indian Ocean and Asia.

Capital Drive, the new luxury transportation and chauffeur division of Tourism 365, provides luxury cars, limousines, and coaches for corporate events, weddings, and other special occasions. The company offers a range of services, including airport transfers, city tours, and private chauffeur services.

