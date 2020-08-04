Radisson Blu Resort Maldives opens to first guests

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, a private island retreat in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, has becomes Radisson Hotel Group’s first property in the Indian Ocean destination.

Nestled on Huruelhi Island and one other islet, only 105 kilometres from Malé’s Velana International Airport, the resort makes the destination more accessible to travellers.

Guests can take a scenic 30-minute seaplane direct to the resort or a 20-minute domestic flight from Malé to Maamigili Airport followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride.

All 128 beachfront or overwater villas ranging from 215 to 790 square meters feature private pools, ocean views, state-of-the-art amenities and one, two or three bedrooms.

“We are thrilled to open our first resort in the Maldives, one of the world’s most idyllic and iconic tourist destinations.

“Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is a truly spectacular property; its collection of pool villas, diverse dining, world-class leisure facilities and event space will suit all types of travellers.

“We look forward to introducing a new era of authentic and inspiring hospitality to the Maldives,” said Andre de Jong, vice president, operations, south-east Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.