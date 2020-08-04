New protective equipment for premium Etihad passengers

Etihad Airways has launched new protective wear for first and business class guests.

As part of its new health and hygiene programme, Etihad Wellness, premium passengers will receive a snood style facemask for use throughout their journey and beyond.

The soft reusable snood has been treated with MicrobeBarrier fabric treatment, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial treatment, laboratory tested and proven to reduce the presence of germs in fabrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this long-lasting protective layer, the snoods are washable and reusable, making them environmentally friendly.

Travellers can choose to wear the snood around their neck like a scarf and when in close proximity to others, pull it up over their mouth and nose to protect themselves and those around them.

Made out of lightweight, breathable and stretchy jersey fabric, the snood is comfortable and ideal for travel because it can be easily slipped on and off as needed.

The safety, health and wellbeing of premium Etihad guests is top priority for the airline.