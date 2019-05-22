Virgin Atlantic expands bluebiz loyalty scheme in partnership with Air France-KLM

Virgin Atlantic is partnering with Air France-KLM to enhance the bluebiz small and medium-sized enterprise corporate loyalty programme in the UK.

These up-and-coming businesses have always been key to the Virgin Atlantic brand, the airline said.

The new programme will offer small and medium-sized enterprise customers significantly increased opportunities to earn and burn credits across more airlines, routes and reward options.

Every flight business travellers take on bluebiz member airlines will earn blue credits.

Blue credits are worth £1, and can be spent like cash to cover the cost of future flights, providing instant travel budget savings.

Blue credits even cover all taxes and surcharges, and there are no limitations on booking classes.

Following the announcement, Virgin Atlantic will say farewell to its previous small and medium-sized enterprise programme Flying Co.

Flying Co will close on July 1st and any flights booked before this date will still earn Flying Co miles.

Any bookings with ground partners before December will still earn miles and customers can continue to exchange Flying Co miles for rewards until December 2020.

Oliver Byers, senior vice president, sales and customer loyalty, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Air France-KLM to offer our customers a best in class loyalty programme.

“By joining bluebiz, our customers will now be able to earn and burn across Virgin Atlantic as well as our partners KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Delta Air Lines and Kenya Airways.

“We’ve seen significant growth in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector and can’t wait for our customers to be able to take advantage of this exciting loyalty programme.”