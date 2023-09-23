Qatar Airways Group CEO Receives Lifetime Achievement Award and Three Prestigious APEX Awards

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker was celebrated by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the recipient of the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises industry leaders for their dedication, efforts and commitment to enhancing passenger experience.

The APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony took place at APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California on 20 September, where H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker also accepted three awards for the airline.

APEX is one of the world’s largest international airline associations. This global non-profit advances passenger experience with the support of major airlines in conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association and Future Travel Experience.

The APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award has only been awarded six times in the organisation’s five-decade history, including the latest award received by H.E. Mr. Al Baker. This prestigious award is selectively awarded to industry leaders and visionaries who inspire progress across the aviation landscape while also elevating their brands.

Qatar Airways was also awarded with three more APEX Awards, solidifying the airline’s status as one of the world’s leading airlines. The following titles presented to Qatar Airways were based exclusively on certified passenger votes: 2024 APEX World Class Award, APEX Award for Best Entertainment in the Middle East, and the APEX Award for Global Best Food & Beverage.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am honoured to accept the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Over the last decades, Qatar Airways has grown to become one of the most recognisable and trusted names in the industry, synonymous with customer service quality and luxury. It is owing to the dedication of our employees across the world that our award-winning airline continues to outperform at the highest level of our industry.”

“I am also proud of the three awards Qatar Airways has received, granted by our passengers, taking home the Awards for best World Class Airline, Best Entertainment in the Middle East, and Global Best Food & Beverage. I would like to thank our passengers as well as the APEX team for their recognition and we aim to continue to surpass all expectations for Qatar Airways in the years to come.”

APEX Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joe Leader, said: “In honouring His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker with the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, APEX celebrates a true pioneer in aviation. H.E. Mr. Al Baker’s leadership at Qatar Airways embodies the spirit of innovation, marrying the grandeur of Qatari tradition with an unyielding commitment to passenger excellence. Whether it is the trailblazing Qsuite experience, an exceptional in-flight entertainment library, or the airline’s unwavering focus on health during unprecedented times, his legacy paints a mosaic of dedication, foresight, and a relentless drive for perfection.”

He continued: “Under his masterful oversight, Qatar Airways has not just flown; the airline has soared, setting benchmarks that inspire our entire industry. As he receives this well-deserved accolade, we, at APEX, extend our deepest admiration for a leader who has truly redefined the skies.”

Qatar Airways Group is a unique organisation which encompasses multiple subsidiaries and works in synergy to create the smoothest travel journey including airport ground services, onboard catering, private jet travel, and more. Qatar Airways continues to work in line with its promise to provide all passengers with the most seamless and luxury travel experience in the world, now adding an additional four prestigious awards to the multi-award-winning airline’s accreditation.