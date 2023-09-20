Q&A with Damien Rizzi, Head of Hospitality and Asset Management EGIS Group

BTN caught up with Mr Rizzi ahead of his attendance at the forthcoming Future Hospitality Summit for a Q&A session.

BTN: What are your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment?

EG: Our organization places a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, particularly within the hospitality industry. We’ve established a global sustainability practice with a dedicated team in the Middle East, comprising of more than 3,000 individuals. This team works closely with owners and developers throughout the entire asset lifecycle. Our commitment to sustainability extends to all our services, as we strive to reduce our environmental footprint while delivering exceptional service. Additionally, we are equally devoted to promoting sustainability in leisure-related ventures.

We have also our own Leisure innovation Lab (Leisure Factory), tasked with creating new solutions which will become tomorrow’s leisure market, often combining tourism accommodation, leisure, culture, sports and businesses. Leisure Factory assists today’s creative minds in search of real and innovative ideas applied to tourism. Leisure Factory also accompanies project leaders following a project’s conceptual phase in the search for investors, project follow-up, distribution and pre-opening planning.

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?

EG: While the spotlight has been on Saudi Arabia (KSA), we anticipate a resurgence of interest in developments in other regions such as Egypt. Furthermore, we foresee the steady growth of the hospitality sector in the UAE, which has matured significantly, evidenced by the emergence of diverse business models mirroring those in the US and Europe.

BTN: What does your panel/presentation/workshop at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

EG: Our primary panel discussion will revolve around the financial aspects of sustainability-enhanced projects. In the Middle Eastern hospitality market, sustainability has been a prominent topic, but we believe a genuine shift towards sustainability will occur when it’s directly tied to improved economic returns. Our second panel will concentrate on practical sustainability solutions, equipping attendees with a toolkit for implementation. Dr. Ali Amiri’s workshop will offer valuable insights into optimizing operating costs through energy-efficient equipment. Delegates can expect to leave our sessions with actionable strategies and a deeper understanding of sustainability, asset management, and cost optimization within the real estate sector.

BTN: What are you personally looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

EG: On a personal level, we are eagerly anticipating the invaluable networking opportunities and knowledge exchange that FHS 2023 has to offer. Engaging with leaders in the Hospitality, Leisure, and Tourism industries, alongside technology pioneers and sustainability experts, will provide us with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to enhance our hospitality offerings. Additionally, uncovering emerging trends and solutions that align with our investment priorities will be an enriching experience.



The Future Hospitality Summit is being held on 25-27 September 2023 at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island for more info visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/