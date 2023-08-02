Prince Hotel in Hong Kong Reopens with Vibrant Renovations and Exciting Offers for Guests

Prince Hotel reopened on 1 August, after an extensive three-year renovation to its lobby, 394 guestrooms and suites, Continental Club and dining venues. Embodying the energy of Hong Kong, the refurbishment delivers bright and functional spaces that reflect a colourful aesthetic.

Commenting on the reopening, Wharf Hotels President, Thomas Salg said, “The much anticipated return of Prince Hotel in the Tsim Sha Tsui district has been many months in the planning. We are excited to open our doors to a new chapter, and to new experiences designed for travellers who are eager to revisit or discover the hotel and myriad attractions surrounding the property.”

Located on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui district, Prince Hotel is integrated with Harbour City – one of Hong Kong’s largest luxury retail and dining complex – and within walking distance to the scenic harbour front promenade; the Art, Palace, Science and Space Museums; as well as Kowloon Park. With the iconic Star Ferry, Tsim Sha Tsui underground, Kowloon Canton Railway station and high-speed rail link a short stroll away, guests have quick and easy access to Hong Kong island and beyond.

“Prince Hotel is, and will continue to be, a destination for the local community and travellers to come together. With the transformation completed, we look forward to welcoming guests back and shaping how they dine, stay or celebrate with us to create collectible moments and inspire new stories,” said Gerhard Aicher, Area General Manager of Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong.

A Stylish and Modern Lobby

Greeting guests at the intimate ground level lobby are floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal the close proximity of the hotel to neighbouring luxury brands. The grey coloured marble flooring is enlivened by vivid pops of blue and orange, while the design scheme incorporates colour-changing light panels with abstract brush strokes, and modern artwork.

Vibrant and Functional Accommodation

Envisioned as lively spaces, the guestrooms and suites – ranging from 29 square metres to 56 square metres and with views of the city or harbour – use three distinct colours: imperial red, sunrise yellow and navy blue, to demarcate spaces and inject personality into the interiors. The colours also feature as statement walls, in artwork or on select pieces of furniture. The cocooning rooms each include a chaise lounge for guests to enjoy quieter moments by the window. Other features include an IPTV and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Victoria Harbour-facing Continental Club suites on levels 16 and 17 adopt an open-plan layout for versatility. Warm neutrals in brown and beige ground the same bold colour scheme, while pillars are artistically embellished with a map of Tsim Sha Tsui and become an in-room focal point. Of note, are walk-in bathrooms with marble counter tops, open closets and separate showers that are integrated into the design.

For those looking for additional privacy, the Continental Club lounge on level 16 offers space for guests to work or relax, private check-in, daily breakfast, afternoon tea treats, and evening cocktail refreshments.

Inviting Social Spaces and Wellness Offerings

SAVVY, on level three, was the only hotel venue that was launched first and towards the end of 2021. The dining destination occupies more than 8,000-square-feet across one level and reimagines the concept of blended spaces to offer three zones: a bar, lounge and stylish restaurant. Its modern style and vibrancy is central to the atmosphere, and as a day-to-night location –– diners are encouraged to seamlessly enjoy the restaurant’s offerings and relax in one inviting space. Additionally, two private dining rooms are available for business meetings, celebrations, and exclusive dining experiences.

SAVVY’s culinary experience, delivered by Chef de Cuisine Derek Ng – who has more than 30 years’ of experience – and his team, is a smorgasbord of Asian and western flavours covering lunch, tea and dinner. From sustainable seafood, hearty bowls of noodles, vegetarian and gluten free options and grilled meats, all dishes are prepared to order.

The hotel’s 24-hour gym offers cardiovascular and weight training equipment. Guests can also enjoy use of the outdoor pool and other facilities at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, which is a five-minute walk away.

To celebrate the reopening of Prince Hotel, a “We Are Open!” offer is available until 31 October 2023. This offer includes a free upgrade, welcome drinks at SAVVY, in-room house red wine, and a chocolate gift box. To make a reservation, please telephone +852 2113 1888, email [email protected] or book online.