Prince appointed brand director with Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions has announced that Kerry Prince has been appointed as the new brand director of the UK-based company.

The newly formed brand team is the consolidation of the company’s business-to-business and Reed Travel Exhibitions divisions and will be responsible for the curation of the portfolio of well-established event brands, including Arabian Travel Market and World Travel Market.

Prince said: “I am looking forward to leading this new team.

“Business-to-business and the travel and events industries have faced enormous challenges since the start of the pandemic, but we are looking forward to planning for a post-Covid-19 recovery period.

“This year, our priority is to deliver physical events that are as Covid-19 safe and secure as possible and also offer ‘exhibitor not present’ and or remote access options for our audience who cannot join us in-person.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to support the sectors with whom we work on the road to recovery and long-term growth,” said Prince.

Prince has more than 20 years of experience in the corporate event sector, working on conferences, summits and trade shows around the world.

She started her career in New Zealand and has also worked in Australia, China, the US, Barbados and the UK.

Prince joined Reed Exhibitions in 2015 and spent two years as portfolio director for Reed Travel Exhibitions’ IBTM Events portfolio.