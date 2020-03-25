IBTM Americas delayed until August

Reed Exhibitions Mexico has announced that IBTM Americas 2020 has been delayed.

Scheduled to take place in late May, the event will now be hosted at Centro Citibanamex on August 26th-27th.

The announcement was made following extensive consultation with all stakeholders and in alignment with advice from the Mexican and international public health authorities.

Commenting on the announcement, David Hidalgo, IBTM Americas show director, said: “Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by Covid-19.

“While it was a difficult decision to postpone the show, the health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount.

“Our customers, partners and staff have put a huge amount of work into the event and we’d like to thank them and the wider industry for the continued support during this challenging time.

“We look forward to welcoming the global meetings and events industry to Mexico City in August.”

IBTM Americas is the international trade show for the meetings and events industry where the decision makers connect and do business across North America, Latin America, Europe and beyond.

