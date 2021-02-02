MSC Cruises takes delivery of MSC Virtuosa

MSC Cruises has taken delivery of MSC Virtuosa, the latest ship to join its fleet.

As tradition calls, a small and private flag ceremony was held at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire, France between the shipyard and MSC Cruises where MSC Virtuosa received her official flag and blessings for good fortune.

The ceremony was attended in person by the executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, his wife Alexa Aponte-Vago and their children as well as representatives from MSC Cruises new builds team along with executives and workers from the shipyard.

Vago said: “My family and I could not miss this opportunity to welcome in person the newest member to our fleet.

“The delivery of MSC Virtuosa at such a challenging time for our industry symbolises how as a family company we continue to look at the longer term and build our future.”

MSC Virtuosa features some of the most advanced technology currently available, including hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems and cutting-edge selective catalytic reduction systems; wastewater treatment systems; and an underwater radiated noise management system, with hull and engine room designs that minimise acoustic sound impact.

Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, stated: “I am proud of what our teams have accomplished together, despite a difficult sanitary context.

“With the construction of MSC Virtuosa, we have reached a level of finish and performance that will give future MSC Virtuosa guests the best that cruising has to offer.

“The sixteenth ship that the Chantiers de l’Atlantique has built for MSC Cruises is therefore an example that will be difficult to overtake!”

The new flagship, MSC Virtuosa will come into service for the summer season from April 16th, with four cruises in the Mediterranean.