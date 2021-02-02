JetBlue unveils revamped Mint premium seat

JetBlue has redesigned its Mint premium seat as it prepares to launch transatlantic flights for the first time.

The new cabin will feature 24 private suites with a sliding door for every customer, a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle and design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air.

As part of the refresh, JetBlue will also introduce its latest innovation, the Mint Studio, which it claims will offer the most space in a premium experience from any United States-based airline.

“Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the United States less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.

The first major design overhaul of Mint – designed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates – will launch on flights to London this summer, though no date has been set.

The 16-seat layout will debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles this year.

Each aircraft will have two Mint Studios in the first row, providing ample room for working or relaxing, and featuring a 22-inch tilting Thales Avant seatback screen, an extra side table for added productivity, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude.