Reed reschedules World Travel Market portfolio

Reed Travel Exhibitions has announced dates for the three spring global trade shows in its World Travel Market portfolio after a wave of cancellations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Travel Market - Latin America, Arabian Travel Market and Africa Travel Week, which comprises of World Travel Market - Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa, will all return in 2021.

Firstly, Arabian Travel Market will now take place on May 16th-19th next year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Arabian Travel Market, said: “We at Arabian Travel Market want to express our concern for everyone impacted by the coronavirus.

“We are fully aware of the important role that Arabian Travel Market plays for industry professionals across the Middle East region and beyond.

“We are grateful for the full endorsement that we have received from our customers and partners, who assisted in helping us reach our decision and agreed the 2020 event should be rescheduled.”

World Travel Market - Latin America, originally due to begin in March, will now be held from October 20th-22nd this year at the same venue, Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo.

Luciane Leite, director of the event, said: “We appreciate the hard work that goes into the planning and preparations that our partners and exhibitors prepare for the event and we have to unite in this challenging period.

“These are difficult times, but I am sure that together we will emerge stronger from this situation.”

Meanwhile, Africa Travel Week will be postponed until 2021 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, said: “Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we have decided to postpone the event to 2021.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected in these difficult times.”

Visitor registration remains valid for the new event dates and anyone who has booked travel and/or hotel accommodation should contact their respective tour operator, airline and hotel they booked with, Reed added in a statement.

Claude Blanc, World Travel Market portfolio director, said: “We are constantly reviewing the situation around Covid-19 and the impact on our events in line with local and national government and public health advice and World Health Organisation guidelines.

“Our policies reflect those of the country governments in which our events take place.

“There has never been a more crucial time for the travel industry to work together and our newly scheduled shows promise to be the quality business events that exhibitors and visitors have come to expect – just a little later in the year.”