Reed to launch Exceptional Experiences in Barcelona

Reed Travel Exhibitions has launched Exceptional Experiences, a two-day conference and ideas showcase dedicated to experiential marketing and live events.

The inaugural event will take place at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from December 2nd-3rd, alongside its business events trade show, IBTM World, which starts a day earlier.

With the ‘experience economy’ transforming brand marketing as marketers strive to cut through the digital noise with face-to-face experiences, the event will bring together the global creative live events community with marketers and event planners.

It will also act as a platform to network with an opportunity for one-to-one meetings and to share best practice and learnings.

The event combines cutting-edge knowledge on experiential trends, execution, ROI and sustainability from inspiring speakers who will deliver insights to inform marketing strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be brand activation case studies and showcases of some of the latest products, thinking, technology and services that brand marketers can tap into to help create moments that build brand engagement.

Commenting on the launch, Natalie Whittaker, event manager, Exceptional Experiences, said: “With current predictions estimating that global expenditure on the ‘experience economy’ will hit £8.2 trillion by 2028, marketers and event planners need to ensure they’re delivering live events and experiences that resonate on a personal and emotional level with potential and existing customers.

“We know from our research and feedback from RTE’s customer base of marketing and events professionals that there is a huge appetite for knowledge sharing, learning and for the opportunity to engage and interact with products and services that can support brand marketers in delivering exceptional experiences.

“Strategically, and for our customers, it makes sense to run Exceptional Experiences alongside IBTM World in Barcelona.

“The content and attendees are complementary, which gives us the opportunity to provide additional value and enhance both events.”