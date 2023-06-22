Premier Inn showcases kids’ talent at hotel art galleries this Eid Al Adha

The winning works of art from Premier Inn’s 2023 Poetry in Pictures children’s art and poetry contest will be on show at hotels across the Middle East this Eid Al Adha.

The nine prize-winning creations will be physically on parade in the lobbies at Premier Inn Dubai Investments Park and Premier Inn Abu Dhabi International Airport, and displayed on screens at all other Premier Inn hotel lobbies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Guests can admire the stunning works – which depict kids’ interpretations of Ramadan through words and pictures – from Wednesday, 28 June until Sunday, 2 July.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “Our annual children’s art competition has gone from strength to strength since it was introduced three years ago, with more and more kids taking part and bigger and better creations each time. The winning submissions are true works of art, and highlight youngsters’ limitless imagination, innovation and creativity. We are delighted have them on display at our hotels this Eid.”

Premier Inn teamed up with The English College in Dubai for this year’s event, which was judged by Samantha Green, Head of Arts Faculty and Adrienne Beacon, Head of Arts who said: “We were delighted to see such a variety of responses to this competition. A range of media was used, and the blend of design and culture was wonderful to judge. The time and effort that the students had employed was evident in all entries, and I was so impressed by the visual power of the work produced as well as the different branches of creativity demonstrated in the poetry – especially when considering the young age of the applicants. Congratulations to all the entrants, and special recognition to the winners.”

Poetry in Pictures received more than 70 entries, with first, second and third places across three age groups. Prizes included family meals at Premier Inn’s ever-popular dining destination, Mr Toad’s.

• 13-16 years: Winner – Sushmita Das (aged 14); second place – Hidha Fatima (13); third place – Mohammed Sayan Shibili (13)

• 8-12 years: winner – Jaimee Felysse Almendares Reyes (12); second – Inara Muhammad (9); third – Rua Abdula (10)

• 7 years and under: winner – Reizel John (7); second – Naomi Evangelia Lewis (7); third – Helena Lucia Tiano (5).