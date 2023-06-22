GREG LIDDELL APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG AND AREA VP, OPERATIONS

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Greg Liddell as General Manager, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and Area Vice President, Operations overseeing Mandarin Oriental, Macau and Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo.

A seasoned hotelier with over 25 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, and having successfully led the reopening of Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid in 2022 and the historic renovation of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok in 2020, Mr Liddell began his career with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 2009 as General Manager of the then Mandarin Oriental Dhara Dhevi, Chiang Mai. Liddell has previously been General Manager & Area Vice President, Operations for Mandarin Oriental hotels in Madrid, Barcelona, Canouan Island, Costa Navarino (opening in Summer 2023), Bangkok and Taipei. No stranger to Hong Kong, Liddell was also the General Manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong back in 2012. Other key roles during his 14 years with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group include General Manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong where the property was awarded numerous accolades including Conde Nast Traveler’s Gold List for 3 consecutive years during his tenure and Forbes Five Star Ratings in Hotel, Restaurant and Spa; one of the only three hotels in greater China to achieve this prestigious recognition before moving to Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona, where he was instrumental in positioning the property as the city’s premier hotel for service excellence and as a culinary destination.

An Australian national, Mr. Liddell studied and worked in Sydney before embarking on a hospitality career in Asia. Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Mr. Liddell held various senior management positions including General Manager of Aman Resorts and Group General Manager of Karma Resorts, where he was responsible for resorts in Bali, Indonesia and Koh Samui, Thailand. “I am incredibly delighted to return to Asia, especially here at the flagship, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and to be celebrating our milestone 60th Anniversary this year with all our loyal fans from around the world. I very much look forward to working closely with the team to further enhance our bespoke hotel experiences and legendary service from the heart and hearts of Hong Kong”, said Liddell.