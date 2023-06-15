Premier Inn launches four-day flash sale, with rooms from AED110

Premier Inn Middle East is offering rooms from just AED110 on bookings made between 20 and 23 June for stays from 21 June to 20 December 2023.

The 30 per cent off flash sale covers Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha for stays that include the Eid Al Adha holidays. Book direct through the Premier Inn MENA website, by calling 600 500 503 or via online travel agencies.

The four-day booking window opens at 00.01 hours on Tuesday, 20 June.

Premier Inn hotels in the UAE and Qatar offer high value, high quality accommodation, unrivalled British hospitality and great dining destinations, including Mr Toad’s, Nuevo, Lounge One and Omnia. Tuck into Premier Inn’s famous all-you-can eat breakfast (free for kids under 16 years old), savour wholesome international favourites with a side of big-screen sporting action, or enjoy a family dinner with a diverse buffet or a la carte menu.

Plus, beat the heat with a dip in the pool, work up an appetite with a work-out in the gym and rest easy with a great night’s sleep at Premier Inn.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “Our loyal guests adore our brand – and love to bag a bargain. In the run up to Eid, we’re back with another fantastic opportunity to book a great value stay at Britain’s biggest – and favourite – hotel brand. We’re expecting another superb response this time around, with guests from across the GCC and further afield looking to secure accommodation, be it for summer staycations, peak season travel, business trips or visits to friends and family.”

Bookings apply at Premier Inn hotels at Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Jaddaf, Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, Dubai International Airport, Dragon Mart, Abu Dhabi Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi International Airport, Doha Education City and Doha Airport.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Premier Inn Middle East, visit https://mena.premierinn.com/en or follow @premierinngulf on social.