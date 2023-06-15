Jamaica Number One Caribbean Destination in Growth for Delta Vacations

As Jamaica’s tourism sector continues its robust recovery, the island has been dubbed the number one Caribbean destination for Delta Vacations in terms of growth. With over fifty years in business, Delta Vacations, a Delta Airlines company, is one of the largest vacations providers in the United States. Delta Airlines is a major airline out of the United States and is a legacy carrier.

The announcement, which follows the island’s double-digit growth in terms of demand and outpacing one of its major competitors, Mexico, was shared during a high-level meeting with Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett and Senior Executives of Delta Airlines at their headquarters in Atlanta yesterday (June 13).

“Jamaica’s tourism products and offerings continue to be top of mind for consumers of our major airline partners like Delta. Coming out of the pandemic, we have seen the demand for Jamaica grow as people search for the real and authentic experiences that we have to offer. It is truly gratifying to see that this growth is evident amongst our key tourism partners and will allow for further discussions for additional seats and routes,” said Minister Bartlett.

The meeting with Delta airlines Senior Executives, forms part of an overarching marketing blitz led by Minister Bartlett and his team, with a series of tourism engagements in the United States, the country’s largest source market.

Atlanta is one of the major cities from which Jamaica welcomes a large influx of American visitors. It also has a strong Diaspora that usually choose to return to Jamaica to vacation and spend in the destination. Data from Delta airlines has also indicted that seats to Jamaica are up ten percent for the upcoming summer, which will add to the very favourable projections as the best summer for the destination.

Mr. Bartlett and his team of senior tourism officials have also engaged with other critical stakeholders in New York and Miami to ensure the sector leverages the strong projections for summer.

“Our discussions also explored the possibility of multi destination experiences through Delta’s long-haul routes that coincide with our target for emerging markets like India and Africa. We are looking at visitors from countries opting to make Jamaica a destination spot through these routes,” said Minister Bartlett.