W Chengdu opens to first guests in China

W Hotels Worldwide has expanded its presence in south-west China with the opening of the new W Chengdu.

Operated by Marriott International, the property is owned by KWG Group Holdings.

It sits within Chengdu’s Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, shaking up the local hospitality scene and creating a welcoming vibe for creative entrepreneurs and stylish trendsetters.

“While Chengdu is the hub for western China and a newly minted ‘first-tier city’, an incredibly important and popular NextGen destination in China, it also features dynamic street fashion, design, and is an underground music mecca,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“The city is breaking the mould of tradition and reinventing itself at every corner, making it a perfect fit for our newest W hotel in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opening of W Chengdu marks an exciting milestone for Marriott International’s portfolio of luxury brands to expand further into this part of the country, and W Chengdu is poised to become the social centre of this exhilarating city.”

Chengdu is transforming.

A melting pot that fuses rich traditions with a dynamic modern lifestyle, Chengdu-inspired international design firm Glyph Design Studio playfully named the hotel’s design narrative ‘Du’titude’.

The design tells the city’s transformation by combining its history and innovation with nods to Chengdu’s most famous attractions rendered with unexpected contemporary twists.

Glam interiors in bright and audacious tones with local touches capture a playful yet plush ambiance in the design of W Chengdu’s 297 stylish guest rooms and suites.

Customised panda cushions and teapots in each guestroom give a nod to Chengdu’s local culture and story.

W guests can also now refresh with a set of luxurious bath amenities from sustainable beauty brand Davines, made from natural eco-friendly ingredients in Parma, Italy.