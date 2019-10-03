Kruse to lead Amilla Fushi, Maldives

The Small Maldives Island Co has appointed Jason Kruse to the role of general manager of luxury island idyll, Amilla Fushi.

Kruse brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the international hospitality and tourism sector.

He began his career with notable senior leadership positions across a varied portfolio of properties in his native Australia including with SPHC Hotels’ Daydream Island and Laguna Quays.

Kruse then moved to successful tenures as general manager at Casa Del Mar (Langkawi, Malaysia), the Breezes Resort (Bali, Indonesia), Six Senses Fiji and most notably a highly regarded six-year term at the helm of Universal Resorts’ Kurumba Maldives resort.

Kruse’s wealth of experience in luxury worldwide resorts will complement that of the existing team at Amilla Fushi and will be instrumental in his management of daily operations and developing key business strategies.

He believes Amilla, an idyllic escape amongst the beautiful Maldivian islands, has the ability to deliver an ever more flexible, dynamic and personalised guest experience, and which will enable him to continue to build the team’s ability to develop the standards and services to offer rich experiences that guests can relish.

Kruse is also passionate about introducing more sustainable practices to the island and focus on expanding the resort’s current brand.