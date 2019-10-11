Pommey handed leadership role with Andaz Dubai the Palm

Andaz Dubai the Palm has introduced Laurent Philippe Pommey as the new executive chef of the property.

Ready to put his spin on things and place Andaz Dubai the Palm on the city’s dynamic culinary map, Laurent intends to pioneer the term ‘farm to table’ for the Middle East.

Debuting with his first ever role in Dubai, the seasoned chef has scoured the UAE and its surrounding countries for the finest produce.

His mission statement? To deliver truly outstanding menus that tell the story of their location – serving up the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of Dubai.

From freshly harvested oysters from Dibba Bay in Northern Fujairah, the first farm in the Middle East sourcing gourmet oysters for the region, to a partnership with an olive oil farm in Jordan, home to some of the oldest olive trees in the world, Laurent is excited to put his vision on display and showcase the hidden gems of the region.

He believes it is his job to seek out the best local seafood and shellfish, partner with local farms for organic vegetables, fruits and honey and help educate guests on the abundance of produce on their doorstep.

Landing in Dubai with an impressive set of culinary skills from across the globe, French/Australian Laurent boasts an exceptional career in five-star hotels and Michelin Star restaurants.

From France and Australia to the Middle East, he has made his way across some of the finest institutions, simultaneously exploring his devotion to the environment by drawing inspiration from regional and locally sourced ingredients as a tool for his culinary creativity.

Responsible for the hotel’s five creative food destinations: The Locale, Hanami, Knox, La Coco Beach Club and The Andaz Lounge, in-room dining and events –Laurent is keen to make his mark by ensuring quality and consistency, a passion he has long-shared with Hyatt as a brand.

He believes that the only way to be consistent is to care about the team and develop talent, something he will be prioritizing at Andaz Dubai the Palm.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the UAE, but particularly happy to be working with a dynamic brand such as Andaz and a general manager who is genuinely passionate about food and beverage.

“I’ve been part of the Hyatt family for a number of years, and I can’t wait to introduce the region to our innovative food and beverage concepts and showcase the fantastic produce that the Middle East has to offer.”