Andaz Nanjing Hexi Celebrates Its Opening As the Andaz Brand’s Fourth Property in Greater China

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) announced today the opening of Andaz Nanjing Hexi, exemplifying Hyatt’s thoughtful and strategic expansion of its brands in Greater China as the Andaz brand’s fourth property in the region.

Located in the rapidly developing Hexi CBD area, Andaz Nanjing Hexi boasts stunning views of the city and Yangtze River from its prime position atop Nanjing Metro Yuantong station of Line2 and Line10. As part of the most sought-after landmark Nanjing IFC, the hotel, together with two super grade-A office towers and the luxury shopping mall with top-notch international brands in the complex, create a one-stop destination of premium business, shopping, dining, entertaining and living experiences. With its perfect blend of Nanjing’s eclectic spirit, rich culture, and the vibrant character of the modern neighborhood the property resides in, Andaz Nanjing Hexi serves as an exciting new destination for curious travelers and locals to explore and experience.

“SHKP has always been committed to developing and operating premium landmark projects. As an integral part of the Group’s flagship project Nanjing IFC, the newly opening Andaz Nanjing Hexi, along with two world-class office towers and the luxury IFC mall in the complex, will further reshape the business dynamics and economic vitality of the city, renewing a sense of glamour to this culturally rich destination.” says Albert Lau, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

“We are very pleased to have an Andaz hotel join our hotel portfolio. It is a new generation luxury brand created for the young and the young at heart. We believe the hotel will inject color and vibrance to the whole IFC complex and Hexi as we welcome people from all over China and the world to spend a memorable time in Nanjing.” says Tasos Kousloglou, CEO - Hotel division of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

“We are thrilled by this introduction of the vibrant Andaz brand to the Hexi CBD area,” said Stephen Ho, president of growth and operations for Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “This location is perfect for our inspiring Andaz brand, providing guests the opportunity to experience Nanjing’s rich culture. We sincerely appreciate our hotel owner, Sun Hung Kai Properties, for their support with entrusting Hyatt for this new hotel.”

Contemporary Design Rooted in Local Culture

ADVERTISEMENT

At Andaz Nanjing Hexi, contemporary design meets the lively spirit of the rapidly developing Hexi CBD area. The hotel, designed by Avalon Collective of Singapore, offers a modern interpretation of Nanjing that inspires guests to express themselves through playful experiences that are deeply rooted in the local culture. Guest rooms as well as dining, meeting and social spaces nod to the city’s vivid colors, from rich earth tones of the surrounding landscape to varying blue hues of the river and sky. Throughout the hotel, guests will also enjoy artistic expressions of local culture and landmarks.

Guestrooms and Suites

The hotel’s 362 guestrooms and suites have been designed to provide well-traveled explorers with an inviting space to rest, work and reflect. The sleek, minimalist interiors blend simplicity with bold contemporary hues and locally inspired touches, creating a space that exudes modern chic. With unique sloped ceilings, the rooms have a loft-like feel, accentuated by full-height floor to ceiling windows that offer sweeping panoramic views of the vibrant cityscape or the majestic Yangtze River – with 270-degree views in the case of corner rooms and suites. Amenities include a complimentary minibar featuring locally sourced snacks and non-alcoholic beverages along with work desks equipped with a wireless charging station.

Drinking & Dining

Andaz Nanjing Hexi’s two restaurant and bar concepts entice guests with distinct epicurean experiences. Located on the hotel’s 6th floor, Tavern is the heartbeat of the property, housing a spacious dining room, bistro, bar and outdoor terrace. Offering a sophisticated and sociable atmosphere, the restaurant features an open kitchen where guests can observe skilled chefs prepare authentic local and regional Chinese cuisine. Bistro-style comfort food is also available, and guests can unwind with a selection of champagne, cocktails or local draft beer while enjoying the cosmopolitan energy of the city. Tavern also features four private dining rooms, each offering an intimate and meaningful setting ideal for exclusive gatherings and celebrations.

Situated on the 31st floor, [email protected] rooftop bar and restaurant offers an elevated dining experience with panoramic skyline views, making it the ideal spot for a memorable evening out. The menu features a selection of sharable grilled dishes, as well as a chef’s table experience where the hotel’s culinary and mixology teams pair courses and cocktails using local ingredients available on a seasonal basis. To complement their meal, guests can choose from an extensive collection of wines and spirits from around the globe, while enjoying live DJ sets and the option of booking a VIP room for a more personal and private experience.

Wellness and Leisure

For guests seeking to maintain their fitness routine on the road or unwind after a day of exploring, the Wellness Club at Andaz Nanjing Hexi is the perfect urban retreat. Open 24 hours a day, the club features the latest Technogym fitness equipment and a Pilates studio complete with a full range of Merrithew’s Pilates equipment, fit for small group Pilates and yoga classes as well as private training sessions. Andaz Nanjing Hexi also features an indoor pool and vitality pool, heated year-round for swimming and relaxation while enjoying a magnificent view of the city.

Social Spaces

Indoor and outdoor event spaces boasting natural light, flexible layouts, high-tech facilities and inspiring views invite guests and locals to foster collaboration and creativity in a seamless setting. The Andaz Studio is the perfect venue for exquisite events, with approximately 4,081square feet (380 square meters) of column-free, multi-purpose space and a pre-function area. This space can accommodate up to 260 guests for meetings, conventions, wedding banquets, and other social occasions with options to be divided into smaller function rooms for more intimate gatherings. For a unique and alfresco venue, Tavern’s Outdoor Terrace offers a lush garden environment amid the high-rise skyline. Spanning over 10,700 square feet (1,000 square meters), the terrace boasts a waterscape, pavilions, a lawn and a dining area, providing an exquisite outdoor setting for creative events or a romantic wedding ceremony.

“We look forward to welcoming guests and locals to experience Andaz Nanjing Hexi,” said General Manager Grace Tsou. “Our goal is to ignite our guests’ curiosity and inspire them to express their unique style through our creative spaces and imaginative experiences that seamlessly blend modern sophistication with authentic expressions of local culture. With our commitment to delivering personalized and unscripted service and a deep appreciation for Nanjing, we look forward to offering guests a stay that’s both memorable and meaningful.”

As the fourth Andaz hotel in the Greater China region, the opening of Andaz Nanjing Hexi will build upon the success of Andaz Shenzhen Bay, Andaz Xiamen, and Andaz Xiantiandi, Shanghai.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information, please visit anndaznanjinghexi.com.