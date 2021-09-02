P&O Cruises to return to the Caribbean

P&O Cruises is celebrating its return to the Caribbean as it expands international sailings this autumn.

Following its transatlantic crossing, Britannia will begin its series of 14-night Caribbean fly/cruise holidays from home port Barbados on November 5th.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Our Caribbean holidays build on our very successful series of UK coastal cruises and now, following months of planning and preparation, we are ready to take our guests further afield.

“The Caribbean is unrivalled in its popularity, beauty and diversity of islands and after missing out on international travel for so long, this year guests can opt for some winter sun or celebrate Christmas or New Year in style on one of our very special Caribbean holidays on Britannia and Azura.

“Our Caribbean season, running from November through to March, is a further positive step towards our full fleet returning to service and we are looking forward to the opportunity to once again take our guests to this hugely popular and much-loved destination.”

Azura will also begin 14-night holidays from December 10th.

Caribbean Tourism Organisation chapter UK & Europe spokesperson, Carol Hay, said: “We are so pleased that P&O Cruises guests will be back in the Caribbean to experience everything that makes the region so very special – our white beaches, blue seas, magical culture, delicious food and above all, our warm welcome.

“The economic support that guests and crew alike provide is richly welcomed after the global downturn in visitors and we look forward to working together to sustainably rebuild tourism in the Caribbean.”