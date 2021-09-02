Virgin Atlantic introduces the Booth to Airbus A350

Virgin Atlantic has revealed a new interior for its A350 aircraft, designed specifically with leisure customers in mind.

The changes include an increased number of seats in both the premium and economy cabins, alongside a new social space for its Upper Class customers.

The Booth is the latest innovation in Virgin Atlantic’s social spaces and is exclusively available to customers travelling to the airline’s sunny leisure destinations on-board the A350.

Tucked away in the Upper Class cabin, the space aspires to create a cosy corner, providing comfy lounge style seating for two, separated by a single leaf table.

The styling and finishes, which include luxurious leather seats and almond gold highlights, are designed to be in tune with the airline’s award-winning Loft space featured across the mainline the A350 fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Booth is encapsulated by two 27” touch screen monitors, allowing customers a window into fully immersive experiences.

The content of the monitors will be continuously updated, tailored to the route and time of day, meaning that the look and feel of the Booth will evolve over time.

Initial content will include a digital art gallery featuring up and coming artists and a tail and belly cam of the aircraft.

Additionally, there are two Bluetooth audio jacks, meaning customers can connect headsets to the monitor’s audio.

Customers travelling between Heathrow and Orlando are planned to be the first to experience the newest aircraft, with the first flight currently scheduled for December.

Other leisure destinations, including Barbados, will receive the new plane later in 2022.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operations officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and the introduction of the Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights.

“We love creating brilliantly different experiences, which is why we’re always evolving our ideas to offer something different and exciting in the air and on the ground.

“I’m delighted that we’ve curated the Booth specifically for our customers jetting off on holiday to our sunny destinations, such as Orlando, offering a truly stylish start to their trips.”