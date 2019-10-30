Plaza Premium Group unveils global expansion plans

Plaza Premium Group is set to expand its global footprint after a US$55 million investment.

The company has unveiled plans for 15 new hotel or lounge openings and enhancements across 11 international airports.

These include Beijing Daxing International Airport in China; Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Denver International Airport in the USA; Dubai International Airport in the UAE; Heathrow in the UK; Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia; Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia; Singapore Changi Airport; Sydney Airport in Australia; Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada; and Hong Kong International Airport.

The expansion is part of a wider US$100 million investment across the globe.

“This year and 2020 mark a big leap forward for Plaza Premium Group and we are committed to serving over 16 million travellers by the end of 2020, a ten per cent increase compared to where we are now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to opening in 15 new locations by the end of 2020 as part of our US$50 million investment, we continue to strengthen our leading position in the existing markets by creating a holistic departure, transit and arrival experience,” shared Song Hoi-see, chief executive of Plaza Premium Group.

“Our businesses have been going from strength to strength thanks to our airport, airline and corporate partners, and our valued guests.”

The group’s leading brand, Plaza Premium Lounge, will launch at Dubai International Airport in December.

Spanning across 1,260 square metres, it is the largest independent pay-per-use lounge at the airport’s Terminal 3.

A mega lounge will open in Toronto Pearson International Airport International Departures, scheduled to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2020.

Occupying nearly 1,200 square metres it will be the largest independent pay-per-use lounge in Canada.

Plaza Premium Lounge will be unveiled in Australia in the first quarter of 2020 at Sydney Airport Terminal 1, while the brand will debut in the USA in 2020 with a domestic lounge and an international lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and an international lounge at Denver International Airport.