Foster + Partners selected for Red Sea Development airport design

The Red Sea Development Company has awarded the design contract for the destination’s international airport, set to serve the one million annual tourists by 2030.

After competitive tendering, the contract was awarded to Fosters + Partners.

“Awarding the contract for the design of our airport is an important milestone and the first of the underlying infrastructure projects of the destination” said John Pagano, chief executive at the Red Sea Development Company.

“Fosters + Partners and their engineering subconsultant, WSP Global, have demonstrated their ability to deliver projects in line with world-class development and our sustainability standards.

“We look forward to collaborating with them to develop an innovative design that will enhance the visitor experience, meet our sustainability goals and enable us to deliver an airport for the future.”

The airport, due for completion in 2022, will serve an estimated one million tourists per year with a schedule of domestic and international flights, and a peak of 900 passengers per hour.

In line with the company’s sustainability goals, the airport will have an eco-friendly and sustainable design.

Its architecture will be informed by the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape and represent the vision of the Red Sea project.

Gerard Evenden, head of studio, Foster + Partners said: “The Red Sea Airport has been envisaged as a gateway to one of the most unique resorts in the world and an integral part of the visitor experience.

“Inspired by the colours and textures of the desert landscape, the design seeks to create a calm and luxurious journey through the terminal and will become a transit hub for visitors coming in by both land and air.

“We look forward to working with the Red Sea Development Company to fulfil the vision for this ambitious one-of-a-kind project.”

More Information

The Red Sea Project is the world’s most ambitious tourism and hospitality project: a new luxury destination being created in one of the world’s last natural hidden treasures on the Red Sea, that will position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The development is planned to welcome its first guests by the end of 2022.

In addition to the dedicated airport, the first phase of the development will include up to fourteen hotels offering 3,000 hotel rooms across five islands and two inland sites, as well as commercial, retail and leisure facilities and other infrastructure.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will deliver up to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The annual number of visitors will be carefully managed to avoid over-tourism and ensure that every guest enjoys a uniquely memorable experience.

Find out more about tourism in Saudi on Discover Saudi Arabia or watch some cutting-edge videos on Red Sea Travel TV.