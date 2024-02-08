Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Recognised with 5-Star Rating from Forbes for Second Year Running

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, is proud to announce its achievement of the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for the second year running. This accolade solidifies the resort’s position as a beacon of refined and forward-thinking guest experiences in the global hospitality scene.

The Forbes Travel Guide, known for its rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, benchmarks properties against a stringent 900-point criteria. Securing the maximum Five-Star rating consecutively reflects Patina Maldives’ ability to not just meet but exceed the evolving expectations of today’s global traveller.

“We are deeply grateful for this consecutive recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. “It speaks volumes of our passion for delivering a hospitality experience that is both innovative and intimate. Our commitment to enriching our guests’ lives through thoughtful, immersive experiences is at the heart of what we do”

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, distinguishes itself as a sanctuary where guests are invited to explore and engage with the environment and themselves in meaningful ways. The resort, which celebrates its 3rd anniversary this year, champions environmental stewardship through its coral regeneration initiatives and offers a holistic approach to wellness that is seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.

In 2024, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is set to elevate the guest experience further with the introduction of Pathways 2024, an immersive series designed to inspire and engage. This year, the series will feature an exceptional lineup of artists and designers, including contemporary artist Ana Pušica Kramer and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Kazuo Harada from Kazuo and Emy Restaurant in Sao Paulo.

The spa will also be welcoming back leading eastern healer David Melladew and Shiatsu specialist Yuki Nishikubo.

This curated collection of talents underscores Patina Maldives’ commitment to offering unique, enriching experiences that resonate with the modern traveller’s desire for discovery, creativity, and personal growth.

For reservations and more information about the unparalleled experiences awaiting at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, please visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands or email [email protected]. Discover a community where sanctuary and stimulation co-exist to take you on your perpetual journey.