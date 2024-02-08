New Wellness Programme Captures Mauritius’ Natural Beauty at Heritage Le Telfair

A newly launched wellness programme at Heritage Le Telfair in Mauritius redefines the standard for wellness offerings, inviting guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery while basking in the breathtaking natural beauty of Mauritius. With a UNESCO biosphere and stunning coastline on the doorstep, nature is at the core of Heritage Le Telfair’s wellness experience.

The new programme called ‘Wellness Bliss’ provides various ways to reconnect with the natural world including forest bathing, coastal treks, and even tree-hugging. The energy and magic of the south of Mauritius are abundant, and Heritage Le Telfair’s extensive selection of outdoor adventures allows guests to mindfully connect with Mother Nature, tapping into her essence.

Crafted by the award-winning Seven Colours Spa, the program encompasses fitness activities, massage therapy, nutrition, mindfulness, and forest bathing in the Bel Ombre Nature Reserve, providing a holistic approach to well-being.

Guests can create their wellness journey, with the advice of the dedicated Wellness Ambassador, by choosing from a wide selection of activities or packages meticulously customized to meet specific well-being objectives, including detoxification, weight loss, chakra balancing, and improved sleep. The holistic program is designed and led by a team of experts, including a nutritionist, fitness coach, and therapist.

Dominique Grel, the General Manager of Heritage Le Telfair says: “This new Wellness Bliss programme at Heritage Le Telfair represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing a top-notch wellness experience for our guests. We take pride in offering the epitome of luxury, and with this new offering, we are taking that promise to a new level. This immersive experience is designed to leave a lasting impression long after guests have departed from our sun-kissed shores.”

At Heritage Le Telfair, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, guests have now the freedom to experience well-being on their own terms. With the assistance of a dedicated Wellness Ambassador, they can select activities that align with their personal goals or opt for pre-made packages that offer a diverse array of rejuvenating experiences.

For a complete immersion into Heritage Le Telfair’s world of well-being, very detail has been thoughtfully considered. From the healthy snacks and beverages in the minibar to signature pillow mists at turndown, and the array of nutritious dining options available at the resort’s restaurants, guests will find everything they need to achieve their wellness goals.

In addition to the Wellness Bliss, Heritage Le Telfair extends an array of complimentary activities to enrich the guests’ well-being journey. The offerings encompass a range of options, from Pilates and Yin yoga for relaxation, to Aqua Tai chi for gentle water-based exercises, Body Balance sessions, and Tai chi for mindfulness and balance.

Complementing these are unique experiences such as Konect, Aerial Yoga, Sunset Yoga, Breathwork, as well as Mobility and Flexibility workouts. Guests can also enjoy Akwa Active water workouts, as well as traditional practices like Ashtanga Yoga, Hatha Yoga, and Yoga Fusion, all tailored to diverse preferences and experience levels. These complimentary activities ensure that guests experience a comprehensive well-being journey during their stay at Heritage Le Telfair.

The Wellness Bliss package is offered at £570 for a three-night Detox experience, to £1,150 for five nights. The Healthy Weight programme starts at £1,025 for seven nights. Alternatively, the Chakras Balancing and Yoga starts from £360 for three nights, while the Good Health and Better Sleep programme costs £730 for 10 nights. The Mauritian and Traditional Experience is offered to guests of the hotel for seven nights at £570.

Heritage Le Telfair is a five-star plantation style all-suites hotel providing luxury accommodation, whilst delivering a high level of personal service. The hotel offers a refined escape that combines elegant architecture with fine dining across a sumptuous choice of restaurants. Rates start from £395 /night, for two adults sharing a Deluxe Suite on a Bed & Breakfast basis.

For further information and to book visit www.heritageresorts.mu