Anguilla sees big gains in tourist arrivals

Anguilla saw first quarter visitor arrivals rise 22.2% from Q1 2023 and 24.4% from the same period in 2019, according to the Anguilla Tourist Board.

This year, from January through March, Anguilla received 62,188 visitors, versus 50,884 in Q1 2023 and 49,952 in Q1 2019.

The growth was led by the island’s two largest source markets, the U.S. and Canada. U.S. visitor arrivals totaled 41,399, up 32.7%, while U.S. tourist arrivals for the same period numbered 27,176, an increase of 20.5%.

“With this momentum, we eagerly anticipate surpassing our achievements and making 2024 an outstanding year,” said Anguilla tourism director Stacey Liburd.

