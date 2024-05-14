WTM invites tourism industry thought leaders to shape 2024’s conference

Today, World Travel Market London opens its ‘Call for Papers’ inviting innovators and experts from around the globe to contribute to the 2024 conference programme at the world’s most influential travel and tourism event.

The WTM London Conference programme is traditionally one of the event’s highlights, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive feedback each year from attendees and sponsors alike. As well as high-profile keynote speakers, the WTM conference stages host a wide cross-section of voices covering mainstream as well as specialist topics.

This approach aligns with WTM’s commitment to providing a platform for all, contributing to the immediate advancement of the industry, while providing inspiring ideas for the years ahead.

As usual, WTM 2024 will be organising the conference programme around themes and is particularly interested in: Marketing; Geo-Economics; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); Sustainability; Technology; and Consumer and Industry Trends.

Last year’s event included WTM’s first ever Diversity and Inclusion Summit. Organisers are hoping to build on the success of the launch event with a similarly high-profile summit this year.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, World Travel Market, said: “The Conference programme is the heartbeat of WTM, and we strive to ensure that the content on stage resonates with our audience, reflecting issues of interest and current trends, while also having an eye on the future.

“We are as interested in proposals from emerging and established destinations, startups and blue-chips, industry veterans and newcomers. Innovative submissions, stories with bold goals and quantifiable achievements, out-of-the-box thinking, thought leadership, case studies and more.

Losardo concluded: “Presenting a mix of voices across themed stages is part of our ongoing effort to keep the content fresh and to guarantee that conference attendees come away educated and entertained.”