Pan Pacific Orchard’s New Exec Appointments Bring Fresh Perspectives to Singapore’s Dining Scene

The Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s Singapore flagship property adds to its leadership team ahead of its soft opening on 1 June. Amelia Matheson, Director of Food & Beverage and Pedro Samper, Executive Chef came on board Pan Pacific Orchard this month, armed with strong CVs in luxury hospitality and big ambitions to create some of the city’s most inspired food and drink experiences.

With a combined experience of over three decades, Matheson and Samper have developed a keen sense of global industry trends and are determined to win over Singapore’s discerning diners.

The diverse culinary programme will be spearheaded by Samper, who has honed his skills over two decades in Michelin-starred kitchens across dynamic cities like Hong Kong, Japan and Spain. The San Sebastian native was most recently Executive Chef at Four Seasons Resort Dubai in Jumeirah Beach. For his first-ever stint in Singapore, Samper will lead a team of international talents to create deliciously memorable gastronomic experiences for guests.

“I am thrilled to be in Singapore for the first time and to join the team at Pan Pacific Orchard,” said Samper. “Growing up in San Sebastian taught me to appreciate the importance of using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create dishes that are both innovative and authentic—this has guided me through 20 years in some of the world’s best restaurants. Singapore is known globally as a vibrant culinary destination with a uniquely diverse culinary landscape, and I am excited to continue expanding on my philosophy while pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation here. We will support local and sustainable suppliers as much as possible and showcase their incredible produce in different and perhaps unexpected ways.”

As Director of Food & Beverage, Australian-born Matheson will lead commercial strategy for the restaurants and work closely with Samper to deliver world-class dining experiences at Pan Pacific Orchard. Matheson moved from Melbourne to Singapore in 2014 and has been part of the city’s dynamic, evolving F&B scene ever since. While she spent the majority of her career with independent food and beverage establishments, her last role was with The Garcha Group where she managed a cluster of four boutique hotels, focusing on delivering premium event experiences for guests.

Matheson says, “Having spent almost a decade in Singapore, I have witnessed Pan Pacific Hotels’ growth from a distance, and I am honoured to be part of a landmark opening like Pan Pacific Orchard. We have worked with a long list of creative partners who are at the forefront of their craft—from hard-to-find Peruvian winemakers to artisanal tea suppliers—it’s a privilege to share their stories with our guests through remarkable food and drink.”

Together, Samper and Matheson are determined to make dining at Pan Pacific Orchard a destination experience in itself, with three one-of-a-kind concepts. Mosella, is the signature restaurant focusing on Mediterranean cuisine with a Peruvian twist—a unique bridge of cuisines that is a first for a Singapore hotel. Guests can expect a relaxed yet upscale experience with inventive takes on the cuisines that marry familiar ingredients with surprising flavours. Florette is a speciality Champagne and oyster bar, with an expansive range of Champagne to discover, from both legendary houses and boutique growers, including a showcase of rare vintage. Oysters are delivered fresh daily and of only the highest quality. Florette will also feature a curated cocktail programme that takes inspiration from the distinct four stacks of the hotel: Forest, Beach, Garden, and Cloud. Pacific Breeze is a luxuriant al fresco respite for all-day refreshments and afternoon tea. Highlights of the drinks programme are a range of thirst-quenching spritzes and a thoughtful tea selection with an extensive range of both English and Chinese teas, all for guests to enjoy while taking in the beautiful outdoor environment.

With the stellar team in place, Marcel N.A. Holman, General Manager of Pan Pacific Orchard and Vice President of Operations for China, Japan and Indonesia, says: “Pan Pacific Orchard is not only an outstanding property in terms of the product and its stunning nature-inspired design, but what truly sets us apart is our envelope-pushing team. We are confident that our world-class food and drink experiences will bring glamour and excitement back to Orchard Road. Our team was handpicked for their storied international experience and dedication to sincere service. I believe that collectively, we will deliver a distinctly different experience in the competitive Singapore market, bearing the hallmarks of gracious hospitality.”

For more information on the property, please visit panpacific.com/orchard.