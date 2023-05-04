ENJOY YOUR DAY THE PADDINGTON WAY WITH THE LANGHAM HOTELS

The Langham Hospitality Group has partnered with the beloved Paddington TM to offer exclusive travel experiences to guests around the world, featuring unique activations and themed-rooms in hotels across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the US and the UK.

This Summer, to enhance our guests’ stay, The Langham hotels and PaddingtonTM have teamed up to offer exclusive Paddington-themed offerings and rooms, designed to delight the entire family. The charming bear, known for his friendly, kind, and polite nature, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of children around the world. The Langham hotels are also offering our selected room packages for guests looking for an unforgettable stay with their loved ones. These packages include a range of Paddington-themed moments to share with family and friends.

As a special treat, Paddington, the kind and polite bear from Peru, has been given a new duffle coat in The Langham’s signature pink. Guests can enjoy a variety of exclusive Paddington-branded gifts, including a Paddington plush, a Fine Bone China mug, porcelain diner set, a children’s raincoat in pink, a children’s drawstring backpack, alongside a themed setup in the hotel’s luxurious rooms featuring Paddington pillowcases, bed runners, cushion covers, tepee tents, children’s bathrobes, and slippers. These exclusive co-branded items offer guests the opportunity to take home a souvenir from their magical Paddington experience

In addition, guests can indulge in a Paddington-themed afternoon tea, which combines The Langham’s quintessential afternoon tea set with a selection of specially created Paddington-inspired delicacies and treats, adding to the immersive Paddington experience.

The offer is now available for booking during the pre-sale period from now until May 31, 2023, with the stay period starting from June 10 to December 31, 2023.

For more information and to book the Paddington-themed offerings and themed rooms, please visit our website at langhamhotels.com/en/offers/celebrate-offers/paddington-bear-2023.