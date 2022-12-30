Pan Pacific Hanoi Welcomes New General Manager

Pan Pacific Hanoi is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christoph M. Strahm as the hotel’s new General Manager effective from December 2022.

Preceding to joining the hotel, Christoph Strahm was the opening General Manager of the Capella Hanoi. He is no stranger to Pan Pacific Hanoi, as he started his work in Vietnam as Director of Food & Beverage of Sofitel Plaza Hanoi from 2009 to 2011, prior to its rebranding to Pan Pacific Hanoi. Christoph then embarked on his global career with several properties of Kempinski in China, Ruanda, and Doha.

Christoph Strahm holds an MBA in Business & Economics from HEC Lausanne in Switzerland, and is fluent in English, French, Italian and his native German.

In his role as General Manager of Pan Pacific Hanoi, Christoph will bring his expertise and hospitality experience to the management team, and will oversee the operation as well as focus on developing its associates, products and services to deliver sincere and graceful service to all guests.

Commenting on his appointment, Christoph said, “Pan Pacific Hanoi is a stunning property and the hotel celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. I look forward to leading this passionate and loyal team in delivering the signature sincere service and memorable occasions of Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts.”

