OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL RESORT UNVEILS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Omni Tucson National Resort announces the completion of its highly anticipated, multi-million dollar transformation. Long revered as a prime destination for golf with two distinctive championship courses, the iconic resort has now been upgraded with a suite of luxury accommodations, vibrant lobby transformation, utterly indulgent spa experiences, a dynamic mix of elevated dining offerings, and refreshed modern meeting spaces to match

Nestled in the picturesque foothills of Arizona’s Santa Catalina Mountains, the breathtaking beauty of the resort’s natural surroundings is the inspiration behind the entire renovation. Each of the property’s generously sized Deluxe and Premier guestrooms have been reborn with a bright and modern Southwestern residential feel. For a more private experience, 51 Casitas and Hacienda Suites lining the greens have been masterfully redesigned, offering secluded patios with serene views of the surrounding courses and lush landscape to create the ultimate golf-lover’s retreat.

“This long-anticipated renovation marks a whole new era for Omni Tucson National Resort,” said general manager Michael Maruca. “The entire property has been transformed, inside and out. Guests will be blown away by our Casitas and Hacienda Suites and we cannot wait to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience our new Mokara Spa and differentiated dining outlets.”

Beyond the refreshed accommodations, a relaxed Southwestern ambiance permeates the entire resort. From the moment guests arrive they are welcomed by the colors of the surrounding desert landscape with a palette that reflects the day-to-night transformation of the magnificent scenery. Inside the resort, no expense was spared to redefine the Omni Tucson National experience.

Inspired Wellness at the All-New Mokara Spa

The calming effect of the desert continues with the addition of Mokara Spa, Omni Hotels & Resorts’ signature wellness offering. Designed with organic and earthy touches, the 9,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility features 12 treatment rooms and a wide variety of services for individuals, couples, and groups, including a Sauna and Vichy shower room. A full menu of salon services, expanded manicure and pedicure stations, relaxation areas, and an all-new fitness center round out the destination spa and wellness retreat.

Dine Around with All-New Food & Beverage Offerings

A fully reimagined dining experience comprises three new restaurant and lounge concepts, several refreshed spaces, and local favorites like Bob’s Steak & Chop House – the Arizona outpost of the Texas staple synonymous with fine steaks for nearly 20 years. Additional new venues include:

The Peak, a dazzling new lounge inviting guests to relax over cocktails. The racetrack-style bar is the centerpiece of the venue, which offers both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Sweet Water pool and mountain views – an alluring spot to gather after a day of meetings, golf, sightseeing or relaxation.

Terra Cotta Café, a casual coffee market welcoming guests to start their day with a full range of coffee, tea and pastries for breakfast on the go or for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Desert Farmer, welcoming guests for breakfast with a quintessentially modern Southwestern vibe, menu items range from smothered waffles with jalapeño and cumin bacon to deep-dish quiche with turkey chorizo.

Legends Bar & Grill, an upgraded nineteenth-hole experience, featuring art and memorabilia that pay homage to the golf course design with mementos from the past.

“The reimagination of Omni Tucson National Resort has put food at the forefront so that more memories around the table will be made,” said Executive Chef Jonathan Stutzman. “The additions of Desert Farmer, The Peak, & Terra Cotta Café to our existing Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Legends, & Sweet Water Terrace give us the opportunity to offer a quintessential experience of the Sonoran Southwest from a true Culinary perspective all over the property.”

Come Together in Modern Meeting Spaces

More than 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space has been remodeled to present a fresh, modern look. Boasting beautiful natural light, extraordinary banquet capabilities, and new linen-less meeting tables and banquet chairs, the resort offers customizable solutions for any event, large or small. Thirteen unique meeting offerings include the 2,870 square-foot Papago Ballroom and the Norville Lawn, the resort’s largest outdoor space with an area of 6,000 square-feet.

Bookings for the all-new resort experience are now live at www.omnihotels.com.