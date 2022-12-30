“Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” concludes 2022 with 1.5 trillion Baht tourism revenue

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” New Year celebrations in Bangkok and Songkhla and providing support for other events throughout the kingdom to conclude 2022 with 1.5 trillion in total tourism revenue as targeted.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Thailand’s total visitor arrivals for 2022 is expected to reach 11.5 million arrivals by the end of the year. The return of foreign tourists together with domestic tourism recovery – backed by several long weekends and tourism stimulus campaigns – helps generate 1.5 trillion in total tourism revenue or at 50% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.”

TAT has expected that 3.14 million domestic trips will be made in Thailand during the New Year holiday between 31 December, 2022, and 2 January, 2023, generating 11.2 billion Baht in tourism revenue.

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” as well as locally-organised New Year celebrations will be taking place throughout Thailand, in many different locations in the Central, Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Southern regions as well as in the bustling capital city of Bangkok.

31 December, 2022 – 1 January, 2023 at Tha Wat Pho, Bangkok

This celebration at one of Thailand’s important landmarks, Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn, will feature a dazzling New Year countdown fireworks display over the mighty Chao Phraya River. Comprising nine acts, the five-minute fireworks display will represent the evolution of Thai tourism from the past to the present. Other activities include light up decorations, digital exhibitions (Illumination Art), and music performances.