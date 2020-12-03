Orzu Hospitality launches at the Pointe

Orzu Hospitality Group has announced its launch in the United Arab Emirates.

The hospitality company outlined plans for its strategic roll-out in the months ahead, with three new venues on the agenda.

All will be located at the Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

There are also plans for a further seven launches throughout 2021 within the United Arab Emirates.

The group is headed by Mirzo Hafizov, who has previously worked with Jumeirah Group and the Bulldozer Group.

The first concept to open will be Bramble, a cocktail lounge inspired by the drink of the same name and a tribute to Mirzo’s former mentor back in London.

The launch will be quickly followed by ZOR, a concept designed to celebrate the cuisine and heritage of Uzbekistan.

Located on the Silk Road, Uzbek cuisine reflects the vibrant history of the region, and the centuries-old exchange of goods, culture and ideas with its neighbours.

The third opening will be AKA, an elite, late-night lounge reflecting the seductive glamour and edgy spontaneity of Tokyo in the 1980s.

Entertainment will be provided renowned artists who are masters in delivering immersive culinary theatre and memorable artistic experiences.

Hafizov commented: “I have a long-held, deep-rooted passion for the art of hospitality and a specific love of the culinary industry in the UAE, with its exciting, diverse range of cultural influences.”

Bramble is located within the Food District at the Pointe.