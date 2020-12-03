Bvlgari Hotels signs for first United States property

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts has singed an agreement for a new hotel in Miami Beach, scheduled to open in 2024.

This new opening will follow the announced projects in Paris, to open in 2021, Moscow and Rome in 2022 and Tokyo in 2023.

It will thus bring the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts Collection to eleven properties, including Milan, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing and Bali.

The property will be located at 100 21st street in Miami Beach, and will be the first ever Bvlgari Hotel in the United States.

Waterfront located with beautiful beaches while being a short walk from the city’s most vibrant attractions and South Beach’s trendy Ocean Drive, the Bvlgari Hotel Miami Beach will offer stunning ocean views just a few steps from the exciting Miami Art Deco district.

The building hosting the Bvlgari Hotel Miami Beach was originally designed as hotel by Miami architect Albert Anis in the late 1950s, as part of the Miami Modern movement in Miami Beach; it is a contributing building located in the National Register Architectural District and was well known as a centre of events and parties for the Hollywood Crowd descending on Miami Beach for the winter.

Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive of Bvlgari, commented: “We are particularly proud to have secured such an extraordinary location for the new Bvlgari Hotel in Miami Beach.

“This will be our first property in the United States which is a key market for our brand, and we are delighted to add the vibrant and glamorous Miami Beach to our collection.

“We are convinced that the Bvlgari Hotel Miami Beach, to be opened in 2024, will represent an irresistible Roman Jeweller Hospitality, a unique ultra-luxury experience in the American upscale hotel market.”

The design project, which will be curated, like all the other Bvlgari Hotels, by the Milanese architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, will include about 100 rooms, most of them suites, and a full range of luxury facilities including an outdoor swimming pool, a large spa and a fitness centre.