JW Marriott Tampa Water Street sees brand reach new milestone

JW Marriott has opened its one hundredth property, JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, bringing a new level of luxury to the Tampa Bay area.

Located in the heart of the dynamic Water Street neighbourhood, the new property invites discerning guests to take time for themselves, relax, and rediscover a balance in mind and body.

A formal grand opening celebration is expected to take place in April.

“The first JW Marriott opened in Washington DC in 1984 and was a tribute to my father, J.W., and a celebration of his love of service and hospitality,” explained Bill Marriott, executive chairman of the board at Marriott International.

“That tribute has now evolved into a global hotel brand, an incredible testament to the spirit of that first hotel being embraced worldwide.

“Our family is incredibly proud that my father’s name now welcomes guests in over 100 desirable destinations across the globe now, including Tampa.”

With the opening of JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, JW Marriott demonstrates its commitment to Tampa, boosting development of its luxury market and supporting the destination’s ability to host larger groups and events, as well as leisure travellers.

“We couldn’t be prouder to introduce JW Marriott’s one hundredth hotel in a city that has emerged as one of Florida’s most exciting destinations in recent years - Tampa,” said Bruce Rohr, global brand leader of JW Marriott.

“With its seamless integration into the vibrant Water Street neighbourhood, modern design and luxurious amenities inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott Tampa Water Street is a shining example of our brand’s continued excellence and our legacy of exceptional service.”