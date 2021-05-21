Al Baker selected as oneworld chairman

The governing board of the oneworld Alliance has appointed Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, as Chairman.

He succeeds Qantas Group chief executive, Alan Joyce, who had served in the role since September 2018.

Al Baker will oversee the alliance’s governance, chair oneworld’s governing board meetings and work closely with oneworld chief executive, Rob Gurney, and the alliance’s management team.

Having led Qatar Airways since its launch in 1997, Al Baker is the longest-serving chief executive of a oneworld member airline.

Under his leadership, Qatar Airways has grown into one of the world’s most highly-awarded airlines with an extensive global network, with plans to serve over 140 destinations by end of July.

Qatar Airways became a member of oneworld in October 2013.

Al Baker, said: “I am honoured to have been chosen by my fellow board members to head the oneworld alliance governing board at a time when the industry is facing its biggest challenge.

“To represent and lead the oneworld alliance is a tremendous privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent an alliance that has played a pivotal role in maintaining global connectivity to support the transportation of essential workers, medical equipment and aid supplies throughout the pandemic.”