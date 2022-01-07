Jet2holidays sees bookings return to pre-pandemic levels

Jet2holidays has reported a surge in bookings following the easing of travel restrictions by the UK government.

With pent-up demand for a much-needed holiday, the removal of pre-departure testing in resort as well as the scrapping of expensive PCR tests after arrival in England and Northern Ireland for fully vaccinated customers, has seen the leisure operator welcome a spike in bookings.

Trips have increased by 150 per cent when compared to the previous day, and the increase in demand since the Government announcement sees bookings “returning to pre-pandemic levels”.

Customers have been flocking to book holidays across popular sun, ski and leisure city destinations including Mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The relaxation of travel restrictions is welcome news for both the travel industry and holidaymakers and comes during what is traditionally a very busy period for holiday bookings.

“We have seen an immediate and dramatic spike in bookings, with volumes since the government announcement heading towards pre-pandemic levels, which demonstrates just how much demand is out there amongst people wanting to get away for a much-needed holiday.”