On the Beach returns to market with free testing offer

On the Beach, which sat out the summer season, has confirmed holidays are now back on sale.

As it returns, the beach holiday retailer has confirmed it will offer customers free Covid-19 tests for new bookings made before the end of the month.

In May, the travel company made the decision to stop selling holidays during the peak summer season, as uncertainty and confusion around international leisure travel grew.

The merits of the decision remain questionable, with millions of Brits having enjoyed a summer break this year, and the company is now seeking to rebuild its position in the market.

All bookings to Spain, Greece and Cyprus will be eligible for the new testing offer.

To fund the activity, the travel company has created a £1.5 million fund dedicated to helping rebuild consumer confidence in travel as part of its commitment to supporting the long-term and sustained return of tourism.

Customers’ tests will be ordered automatically following their holiday booking and delivered a minimum of 48 hours prior to departure, with one antigen test to be taken on holiday prior to return to the UK and one PCR test to be carried out on or before day two following arrival in the UK.

On the Beach has partnered with leading travel testing provider Collinson, which is UKAS-approved, to send test kits via tracked delivery.

Initially the free tests will be available for those residing in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and for bookings made in September for departures in 2021.

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On the Beach, said: “We are thrilled to launch this industry-leading offer for our customers and remove the financial burden of PCR testing for holidaymakers as they get to grips with the new normal of holidaying.

“Having carefully monitored the ongoing travel updates, the data at home and in our key destinations, and the sentiment among our customers, we feel that the time is now right to welcome them back to the beach.”